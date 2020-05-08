Mandy Moore returns to music after 11 years, The Century of Torreon

The singer-songwriter american Mandy Moore, released Silver Landings, the first after 11 years of having put a pause on their career, due to abuse by her former husband, according to recent statements.

The new material was described by Moore as “an album painful and vulnerable that is based on the pop-folk influenced by the 70’s”, that he began to write 18 months ago with producer Mike Viola (Jenny Lewis, Shania Twain) and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of the band indie-rock Dawes, whom he married in 2018.

“There was a lot of work that I had to do to reformulate my idea if he even was a musician,” said Moore to USA Today. “There was a great deal of conversation about the legitimacy, and I had to leave a lot of luggage to find my way back to the music scene,” he continued.

Last year Moore released the abusive relationship that existed with her former husband Ryan Adams, all time that he had “kidnapped” their music, thus he took control of his career, and refused to record songs they wrote together, which undermined as an artist.

“I’m happy to have been part of that starting point, but I’m also happy to have told that story and be able to move forward now and not be hindered by my past,” stressed about being joined to brave women and tell their story.