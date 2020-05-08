Mandy Moore returns with ‘Silver landings’ 11 years after the publication of her latest album

Mandy Moore is a singer, songwriter, actress and fashion designer american which premieres this Friday, march 6, his new album under the name of
Silver landings
the seventh album of his career, but the first in the last 11 years, with a total of ten songs.
Mandy
Moore will be presenting the album on a tour North america that will begin next march 20 in Pittsburghwith a total of 29 concerts ending in Denver on the 9th of may.
