Maria Sharapova announces her withdrawal

“How do you leave behind the only life you have known? How do you leave the tracks that you’ve trained since childhood, the game that you love, that gave you joy and made you cry, a sport in which you found a family and fans who I encouraged for years? I am new to this, so please, forgive me. Tennis: I’m saying goodbye,” writes Maria Sharapova in an article in Vanity Fair magazine, which went on sale yesterday announcing the decision of the Russian tennis player retiring at the age of 32.

This time there was no press conference multitudinària as when the Russian tennis player announced his assent by a positive meldonium in 2016, in Los Angeles. For 15 months he was out of the ski sanctioned and came to think that I would never compete. But Sharapova came back ready to regain the time lost although never to be the same. A player who had burst onto the circuit in spectacular fashion by winning in Wimbledon (2004) his first Grand Slam at the age of 16, just two year after becoming a professional.

A triumph that continued to the Masters (2004), US Open (2006), Australian Open (2008) and Roland Garros (2012 and 2014), and a Federation Cup (2008) and silver in the Olympic Games of London (2012). A total of 645 victories in 16 years of career that have allowed him to achieve the world’s number 1 for 21 weeks in 2005. Sharapova leaves the tennis in position 373.

Animated by Navratilova

A long journey that began seven years ago on a trip to the unknown by the hand of his father Yuri to the united States with the dream of becoming a tennis professional, as years before he had made his compatriot Anna Kournikova. It was Martina Navratilova who encouraged his father after seeing her play in an exhibition that the ex número 1 ii did in Moscow, before a swarm of small ‘kurnikovas’ that dreamed of the same thing.

“Looking back,” says Sharapova in his article, the journey has been long, hard, but also with spectacular results that neither could dream of when, at age 9, crossed for the first time the doors of the acadamia Nick Nick, in Bradenton (Florida), where her father took her daily on a ramshackle motorcycle,in a time in which the discomforts, and the lack of financial means did not help him but also began to forge his character “the unstoppable”, as he has titled the memoirs of his life in which he has worked this last year.

“My road has been full of valleys, mountains, and detours, but when I got to the top the views were incredible”, writes Sharapova.

Suspension for doping

The requirement of mind and problems with physical you have decided to take this decision, explains the Russian tennis player. The tendons of your shoulder can stand the effort needed to compete at the highest level. In 2008 already had to go through the surgery and was out of the ski during months. On his return he was able to regain the level to win Roland Garros, twice, as well as the silver medal in London, but always collided with the domain Serena Williams in their illusions of victory.

The biggest blow came with the suspension of 15 months for a positive control of doping with meldonium, in the Australia Open from 2016. The medication had been included in the lists of products banned by the International Olympic Committee and Sharapova argued that their physicians had not warned.

Sharapova had to start from scratch on his return in April 2017. Nothing was the same. The recovery was impossible. From that moment and until the last defeat at the Australian Open last February in the first round before DonnaVekic, only has won a title (Tianjin, 2017) of the 36 that has accumulated in your palm to announce a farewell forced.