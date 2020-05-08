Maria Sharapova is impressed by his own popularity after a tweet viral

Is it possible that the superstars are shocked by their own popularity despite having lived in the spotlight for a long time? Apparently, Maria Sharapova still has not been accustomed to your success.

On April 3, the Russian shared his cell phone number with your Twitter followers and asked them to send a text message, explaining that a large part of their desire is due to the fact that “we are all in this separation, this distancing, physical [cosa] together”

The response of the fans to the champion of Grand Slam was immediate, and the video received over 60,000 views in just two hours. But leave it in the social networks to increase exponentially the statistical …

Two days after the former world number one expressed his surprise at what generated your video. “2.2 million visits in 40 hours,” he wrote next to a GIF of a woman typing frantically on the keyboard of your cell phone, adding: “The current state of my phone …🤯”, shared the siberian, next to the first message “I Not only received a number 310 but that I am sharing with you: it sends a text message!

310-564-7981. Of truth. Tell me how you are doing, ask me questions or just waving. Welcome. Any good recipe is welcome 😉 # community” For many desperate fans you can’t contact the number from outside the united States.

Many from all over the world have asked him to recibirera WhatsApp or at least get a way to be able to communicate with her. Others, who have had the luck of being able to send a text message, they are still waiting for a response.

Four days after being posted, the video had climbed more than 3.7 million visits.