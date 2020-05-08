Meadow, the daughter of Paul Walker, publishes revealing photos without bra

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meadow Walker raised the temperature on Instagram with two red-hot and revealing photos.

The daughter of Paul Walker use your social profile to publish the images in which she poses with a white t-shirt that is transparent and lets you see that the girl of 21 years wasn’t wearing a bra.

Just a few days ago, the Meadow grabbed the headlines of various media because it recalled to his late father with photos unpublished, in which he appeared to be to the side of Paul, when she was just a little girl. And now, the girl shouts to the world that already grew, and by the way, declares his love to a world-famous model.

In your post, Meadow just put a emoji of a face sweating and labeled to Kaia Gerber. With a penetrating gaze and a bit of gloss of the lips, Walker led quickly to the reaction of the model and actress of 18 years of age.

“Why me?”, asked Kaia, and also added a emoji eyes in love.

Soon, Meadow replied his great friend, the daughter of the supermodel Cindy Crawfordwith the following sweet words: “love of my life”.

In addition to receiving the like Gerber, Walker received more than 199,000 red hearts in your publication. Between the flattery that made, highlights of @time2betrue: “Beautiful girl. Your dad would be very proud of you.”

Photo: Instagram/meadowwalker

In recent dates, the Meadow has been very active in social networks, by posting several portraits sensual. One of them, in black-and-white, shows her lying on a sofa, wearing a short bodice that reveals your belly, as well as a few shorts.

The author of the postcard is the photographer Morgan Maher, who Meadow called “the most talented in the world”.

At the end of April, the daughter of Paul Walker shared in his feed another similar image, but color, in which she appears lying on the floor. A sleeveless t-shirt and a short pant of her pajamas were the clothes that integrated their outfit.

The photo session with Maher was certainly very productive, because Meadow has been sharing with his 2.2 million followers several portraits that he has taken her friend. In all, the girl looks his face in virtually all natural and has loose hair.

In addition, the use of a t-shirt without a bra is a constant in the photographs which, no doubt, have an air of art.

In August of last year, Meadow Walker concerned his followers by a photo in which, according to some, it looked extremely thin.

Among the comments that people left him to the girl, there were several that pointed to the thinness of Meadow, for example @presidentwhat he wrote, “you Need to eat something, don’t think it’s healthy to be so skinny”, and other users followed by commenting on that same line, “you Need 9 whoppers and a smoothie”, put @totalmente_codywhile @andrea_venticinque he left this message, “Eat please”.

However, there were people who defended themselves against criticism, such as @kalli_linde, who wrote, “Oh, I’m sorry, did someone asked for all the trials rude here? None of you know what she needs or not, and the shame-body is never okay. Just because a woman post a picture of yourself, is not an invitation to criticize your body. Enjoy the photo or get lost. It is not difficult”.

