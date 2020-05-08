Meeting of the team of Friends

The creators and the all-star cast of Friends holding conversations with HBO’s Max to make a “special meeting” of the hit comedy that celebrates this year its 25 anniversary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources close to him said to this means that, although the agreement is far from fleshed out, the writers David Crane and Marta Kauffman showed their intention to participate, as well as the six main characters.

On a related note: Friends celebrates 25 years: A friendship that seems eternal



The conversations will explore a meeting “without script” that includes the entire cast comprised of Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross).

However, it is still necessary to reach agreements with the actors and the creative, according to the media. So far, HBO Max and the production company WBTV, that would assume the difficult task of matching the schedules of the stars, have not commented on the proposal. This possible reunion of the six friends is a claim constantly of the fans.