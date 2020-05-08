Megan Fox takes the place of Zooey Deschanel in ‘New Girl’

Digital Millennium

Mexico city / 08.02.2016 17:57:50





After that Zooey Deschanel is absent from the programme ‘New Girl’, the actress Megan Fox takes over the series in the first advance who released the television network Fox.

The absence of Jesus will be justified when Jess will be traveling for a while so it will not appear in the program, during this time, the character of Megan, you will rent that room. Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield will be in the star of ‘Transformers’ to a new friend.

Megan Fox appears in the episode “Reagan” in which Nick (Jake Johnson) seem happy to accommodate a new guest.

Following the premiere of ‘New Girl’ in the united States, it is expected that the comedy comes to Mexico some days later.