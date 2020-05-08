Megan Fox will replace Zooey Deschanel on “New Girl”

The acriz Megan Fox you will return to the small screen with a role quite explosive, as it will take the lead role that had Zooey Deschanel in “New Girl“.

According to Deadline and the portal The World, Fox will debut in the sixth episode of the fifth season of the series, then that Deschanel became recently a mother.

The protagonist of “Transformers” will Reagan, a commercial agent of a pharmaceutical, which rent for a few weeks the fourth of Jess, a character played by Deschanel, while she is away on a trip.

Also a model will appear on screen in the coming month of January. Liz Meriwether, creator and executive producer of the series, stated that the character is designed perfectly for Fox.

“I admire his talent for comedy from (the movie) “If it was easy”, and I am delighted to have in the series. We had Megan in mind when we wrote this paper: she is the perfect person to reach out and shake (the lives) of these guys,” he added.

