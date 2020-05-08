Millie Bobby Brown makes Enola Holmes on Netflix

In the world are paralyzed in the shootings because of the pandemic that has been paused the world, so now the big platforms that are so used to publish new content frequently have to look for alternatives to keep pace. Despite the fact that Netflix has ensured that their big premieres of 2020 are still standing (The Crown, Stranger Things…) are not missing the productions that the giant purchase externally, as recorded and producidad and puts the stamp of quality that guarantees your success. In the same way that acquired fiction as The house of papergiant audio visual has been done with Enola Holmesthe film Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in which the young actress will give life to the little sister of Sherlock, as smart and educated (or more) to solve crimes as he.



Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame thanks to a series of Netflix, Stranger Thingswhich premiered four years ago, and it was a before and an after in your life. Now back to the platform with a new film that recovers a classic and gives a twist feminist novel and the history of Sherlock Holmesbased on a series of novels by Nancy Springer, we’ll see the young man of 16 years accompanied by a cast of success that is also the man of steel, and Helena Bonham-Carter.

The film focuses on the youngest of the family Holmes, Enola, a detective of only 16 years, whose intelligence surpasses that of his brothers bright. When her mother mysteriously disappears on the day that Enola is 16, the young man asks for help to Sherlock (Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) but these do not make you case and they seem more interested in making back at school. So in the end, he decides to travel to London on her own with the goal of finding his mother and solving the mystery. In its way, is located in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of the history of the policy.

– The message of Millie Bobby Brown when I turned 16 years old: ‘I will overcome’

In September of 2019 Millie finished filming this movie before you embark on the fourth season of Stranger Things, which is expected by the end of this year. The young actress just turned 16 years old and their agenda is not to, even now, in full confinement, knowing that at any moment can be brand new this title in the catalog of Netflix. In addition, he has also finished filming Godzilla vs Kong and is in the phase of post-production. For when you can leave home and return to work also has a plan: the drama The Thing About Jellyfish, which will be its first foray into the genre.



– So is Paige Brown, sister and new co-worker, Millie Bobby Brown

Millie was, at the age of 14, the youngest person to have been appointed as the goodwill Ambassador of Unicef and is considered by several u.s. media as one of the teenagers most influential in the world. This could be check in the comments of your publication, where a large part of the star system leave a comment congratulating you. From the oscar-winning Octavia Spencer until Bella Hadid, going through Netflix or Noah Cyrus, they all wanted to send a message of love to the young actress, that she still has a long career ahead of him.

In addition to his charitable projects and audiovisual, the performer who was born in Spain tried his luck also as an entrepreneur with her own line of skincare. In the summer it was throwing your own line of beauty vegan is called Florence by Mills and with that measured forces with another celebrity specialist in make-up: Kylie Jenner.

