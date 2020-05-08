Milo Ventimiglia predicts how Jack Pearson would respond to the pandemic coronavirus

As the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact our world, many writers and actors are sharing how they would respond to the fictional characters. The star of Now This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia, has shared how Jack Pearson, also known as one of the best parents on television of all times, would you handle the current crisis. And, basically, the answer to the actor confirmed what viewers already know.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack on “This Is Us” | Ron Batzdorff / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via .

On may 7, the podcast Can’t Stop Watching the LA Times published an interview with Ventimiglia. Then, when asked how Jack would deal with the coronavirus, Ventimiglia knew exactly what would make the character of This Is Us.

“Would enjoy with their children,” said the actor. “And in the background, whatever the fear you have in the world, would never let him see it.”

Then Ventimiglia explained that one of his close friends is living how Jack would respond to the pandemic.

“He is one of my models of Jack,” said Ventimiglia. “I FaceTime a couple of times a week and is with his children. He is in the pool and are swimming and are making games and are having fun. He built a studio in his house so that they could record a program of interviews and interview their friends through Zoom “.

The star of This Is Us, he continued: “But I know that when kids are busy doing what they are doing alone, he is in the garage with a mask, wearing gloves, sterilizing the food that enters it. But not so that they can see. So I imagine that Jack is very similar.

And though Jack would make it fun for your children, Ventimiglia assured the fans that the character still would understand the gravity of the situation. He said:

Jack is the type that will be there, almost making an adventure with your family. But at the same time, understand that it is a very real, very serious and very scary for many people. Jack should take care of it and, with luck, do what you can for others. But Jack has to take care of yourself because if you don’t watch yourself, then you will not be close to to care for others.

How is Milo Ventimiglia now?

Still speaking in the podcast Can’t Stop Watching, Ventimiglia shared how he is dealing personally with the pandemic. The actor explained that he is in quarantine in New Mexico. Ventimiglia was for his project, Evel Knievel, a role for which he dyed her hair blond. Then, when the production stopped, he remained in the state.

However, Ventimiglia is kept busy. And along with the workouts at home and brush up your japanese, it seems that Ventimiglia is doing everything possible to stay healthy, both mentally and physically.

“I’m taking my vitamins, social distancing, staying active, talking with friends, talking with the family, looking after myself and eating well,” he said. “So I think that by doing that, the only thing that I have to deal with is this dry skin here in New Mexico. But that is all. “

Milo Ventimiglia reveals how the cast “This Is Us” keep in touch

Meanwhile, Ventimiglia revealed that still puts you in contact with the cast This Is Us once in a while. But he also accepted that all living his own life.

“I have not seen any cast of Zooms. It is as a touring band. When you’re on tour, you’re tying your shoes, “ said Ventimiglia. “But when you’re not touring, you’re alone. And maybe keep this bond between themselves.

He continued: “I’ve Definitely exchanged messages with Mandy [Moore] … I have FaceTime with Justin [Hartley]and I have exchanged messages with Sterling [K. Brown]. Many of us are trying to collectively find ways of reaching out to the community of the hearing of This Is Us. You try and do what you can … And try to illuminate the things that need attention. “

Even so, Ventimiglia hinted that there are many things in the group chat between the team’s This Is Us. But could not share any details. “Then, of course, there is a shit completely silly that we can’t talk about it in general, [executive producer] Ken Olin begins, but we all contribute, ” he said.

Now, when the computer of This Is Us can come together to create the fifth season, it is likely that things have to change. During the podcast, Can’t Stop Watching, Ventimiglia speculated what will happen in the future. He suggested that the sets of the production could become a sterile environment, where people are entering and exiting. But ultimately, all are still trying to solve it.

“I think these conversations are really starting to pick up steam in Hollywood,” said Ventimiglia. “We all want to go back to work to be able to one, do our craft. And two, to put on shows. The show must go on, we have to find a way. “

He added: “What a heavy burden they must have the writers at this moment, trying to consider:” Well, gosh, do we put in the script that Jack and Rebecca share a kiss? Does that makes Milo and Mandy in danger? What can be taken from the hands? Do we have to shoot six feet distance and make it seem that are only one or two feet of distance? How does it work?’”

Clearly, there is much in the air at this time. But with luck, fans of This Is Us are willing to accept the changes necessary to keep everyone safe.

