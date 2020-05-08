Naomi Watts triumphs with these two vestidazos so different in the International Film Festival of Marrakech

Naomi Watts is located in Marrakech to attend the International Film Festival which is being held in the city during these days. There is little we saw of the actress with a great two pieces of Chanel in New York city during the Moma Film Benefit, and now comes the time to wear two dresses with styles completely different with the which has shone in the same way.


It is clear that his style innate defends the perfection of any type of designalthough on this occasion we are left with the most delicate, the color black with embroidery.

Emerald green

The first who trod the red carpet is a dress of a fabric something thick and with a satin finish emerald green in colour. A design really simple whose loops on the back and high neckline make it very special. Nothing like the sandal of black color, so simple and elegant, to complete a great look.

Black and embroidery

The second of them a dress of black color a lot more covered. A long designwith neck raised and mangan with some abullonamiento. The embroidery of the flowers in red and blue tones ranging from highest to lowest, as goes up towards the neckline. A pledge of Erdem very delicate and lovely for this type of event.

