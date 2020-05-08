“No one else has that experience,” – Serena Williams on her link with Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams don’t let your rivalry on the pitch affecting their mutual love. The two sisters share a special bond between them inside and outside of the pitch. However, what binds to the Williams sisters? Serena responds.

The rivalry between brothers, the Williams is a sample inspiring a healthy competition driven by the love, affection and mutual respect. It is a different type and unlikely relationship.

“She is the only person with which I will speak after losing” – Serena Williams

Serena Williams spoke about her relationship with sister Venus, and what makes your bond so special. Serena and Venus also have other brothers and sisters of the past marriages of their parents and they all share a close connection. However, the couple has a different type of connection due to the tennis.

“For me, I can say with certainty that the tennis we really joins me and Venus because no one in the world on this planet understands what I go through and it is because she has been there and has won as many titles as I do,” said Serena. in an interview with Naomi Campbell

“No one else has that experience. So for me, it’s like a special bond. Yes, we are sisters and we are very united and we have always been very united, “ he added.

“But this is another level in a professional world outside of grow together and be the brothers that just takes you to a completely different level. She is the only person I will talk after losing, not my husband, no one, “ concluded Serena.

The tour of tennis is stopped for an indefinite period due to the pandemic of coronavirus. However, we expect that the pandemic subsides soon and we can see the Williams sisters playing one against the other.

