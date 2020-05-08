Noah Cyrus breaks out against his critics

“I think what strange people on the Internet is that they think that if you have a last name well-known, whatever it is you say to not hurt your feelings or whatever they say you could not get to you or hurt you,” Noah said.

“There is No mercy on the people who see you only as public. I would say that what bothers me the most is that people think they can say what they want, and don’t really have a consequence, or do not affect anything because it is said over the Internet. There is so much power in the Internet. Whether you’re known or not, it still hurts jo**soon someone read my**das that I have read since I was very young. A lot of people receive it every day, and so is jo** * do, man.”

Back in Twitter, Cyrus focused on the positive side. And as she tweeted, “I have a beautiful ep that will be out on the 15th of may and everyone can overcome it, damn it”.