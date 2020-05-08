Noah Cyrus came to Jimmy Fallon next to Leon Bridges

Noah Cyrus he was in the Tonight Show of Jimmy Fallon sharing the stage with Leon Bridges. You know, we’re big fans of the sister of Miley Cyrus and more “July“ the collaboration of the singer who now sounded on national tv.

The presentation happened in front of a scenery that pleading a forest in orange colors. “July” it’s a song beautiful country in which Noah Cyrus leave your attitude 420 and becomes much more reflective. Leon Bridges they also did their own thing.

The musician was commissioned to give life to the song with a beautiful acoustic guitar cherry red colour. Musically, “July” this is the song that you’d want to hear with your hearing aids after a long day with a cup of tea in hand.

Of course! Noah Cyrus also ported his characteristic cowboy hat pink. In the end, we’re big fans of this simple music, and jeans. Sure you’ll find something cute in this collaboration with the rude Leon Bridges.

Then the last musical presentation of the Tonight Show of Jimmy Fallon. It is worth becoming a fan of this song and bring it in a loop. Do you need it in your Spotify? Dale click here and you will solve the life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TQ-amFWY2k