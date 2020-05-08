Noah Cyrus is concerned about the mental health

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

For Noah Cyrus, the topic of depression and anxiety is not something alien. The singer has shared on several occasions that he began to have allergies around the age of 12, under has been growing in age also their conditions have evolved.

For this reason, to Noah (of only 19 years) it is very important that the topic of mental health is touch openly among young people. In a joint effort for this to happen, the singer joined forces with The Crystal Campaign to launch The Lonely Collection, inspired by their song Lonely.

I think that mental health is the most important issue in my life, the one that most occupies my life. So if I have a platform or build one, whether with my music or with all that is around me, to talk about this in an honest way, and help people younger than me to go through what you are living.

There are many things that can be done to be able to help, as to make ever more noise, so yes, I am very passionate about this. The Crystal Campaign is something that I did in conjunction with The Jed Foundation, with whom I started to collaborate a long time ago and I realized that no one speaks of mental health, people who have problems do not speak, and it is important to do so.

We are all equal and it is important to create a community in which to discuss these issues openly,” said Noah in an exclusive interview with Excelsior.

To be able to help, the actress also launched last October a collection for The Crystal Campaign, which includes hoodies, t-shirts and pants, as well as some pieces of jewelry. All clothing is imprinted with the number so that if someone is in crisis can call and get advice. The proceeds from the sale, Noah decided to donate 100% to The Jed Foundation.

At his young age, Noah leads with consistency in his professional life; in that sense, it was decided to translate just these anxieties and the search for security caused by social networks in Fuckyounoah, a song that came about after being subjected to an experiment of isolation in which you only had contact with the outside world through the internet.

It is important to say that having London On Da Track in the song was something legendary. Very interesting, because it was as the face of all those hypocrisies that we can have as people on social networks and the way in which that you can manipulate your head. I’ve had that in my life.

People who, without knowing me, without knowing who I am I would have said ‘fuck you Noah’ (Fuck You Noah). The song is about the manipulation that occurs in my head leaving hatred own and that side that you become confused of who you are. I am my biggest enemy, but now I have a little more self-love which in reality is difficult to say aloud, but it is where I am going and what I’m going to get, I grow every day but it is difficult”, said Noah.

For the first time in his professional career, Noah Cyrus visited Mexico to infect his followers with his music and with his talent. The youngest child of Billy Ray Cyrus was part of the tenth edition of the festival Corona Capital.

I had never been in the City of Mexico,” he said.

However, the height of Mexico City, the adrenaline, and “the excess of grass”, as she herself said, he played a bad pass. Was not able to finish his performance, because he felt bad and had to withdraw on the stage to be attended to by the paramedics.

While Noah has released an EP and 14, simple music, the singer promised that it will be in 2020 when you leave your first studio album which is still unable to speak.

I launched an EP in 2018 and… yes there will be an album next year, I promise. Without a doubt, I have to go to Mexico with my show, so I am going to tell my agency hires you watching”, he concluded.

