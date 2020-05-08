Official trailer for Space Force with Steve Carrel

Who didn’t cry of laughter with Steve Carrel on The Office? Now we have the possibility of going back to laughing thanks to the new original series from Netflix: Space Force.

Space Force this created by Greg Daniels, writer himself of The Office, who worked alongside Steve Carrel in this new production. The new comedy from Netflix that will be starring Carrel, will be similar to The Office, exploring the relationships of the people trapped in an “office” but this time, in the middle of the space.

The main stage also features other stars like Lisa Kudrow of Friends, Owen Daniels, Noah Emmerich, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome and Diana Silvers.

This week, Netflix presented the first official trailer of the Space Force that will premiere on the platform the next May 29.