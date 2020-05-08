Preview WWE Friday Night SmackDown may 8, 2020

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 08/05/2020 AT 07:57

FOX will issue this night episode 1080 of SmackDownthis event will be held from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Our editor-Gabriel Valleys will bring you all the live information through the report weekly. Then, I leave you with the preview.

– Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will take part, a last meeting before Money in The Bank. The Monster Among Men will defend the Universal title against The Fiend Sunday. Will you be able to get to the appointment without its former leader able to win the mental game?

– This evening we will have to fight for equipment between Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a partner mysterious to the trio of “King” Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro. The leader of the “Yes Movement” suffered a similar situation to that of Gulak last week, being attacked by Corbin and its allies, after defeating the winner of the King of the Ring. Bryan and his disciple will have to find a third man to settle accounts with its rivals.

– Bayley and Sasha Banks will be measured to Tamina and Lacey Evans. The tensions between the four women have grown up in the face of the event Money in the Bank 2020, and the four want a piece of his opponents before the PPV.

– Jeff Hardy will make his return to the programming. In the last few weeks, the younger of the Hardy has been the protagonist of several videos about his recovery. This night could have a new rival on the way: Sheamus.

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will face off in a fight individual. The inseparable friends had a big gap a few weeks ago when the hacker WWE decided to reveal that Deville was ganged up against her friend off of Otis. Since then, the two have fought a bitter story that could end this night.

Schedules SmackDown may 8, 2020

6:00pm: Guatemala city (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

Guatemala city (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras) 7:00pm: Mexico DF (Mexico), Bogota (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

Mexico DF (Mexico), Bogota (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador) 8.00 pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile), Asunción (Paraguay)

New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile), Asunción (Paraguay) 09:00pm: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay) 01:00 (early morning of 9 may): Canary Islands (Spain)

Canary Islands (Spain) 02:00 (early morning of 9 may): Spain

