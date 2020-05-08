Prior WWE SmackDown may 8. This is what we have announced for the program this evening on FOX from the blue brand.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak will have a new partner this night

After what we have seen these last few weeks, Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan are going to have to find a third man, of which we still don’t know the name to face to the triplet formed by Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin have been making life impossible for Bryan and Gulak on SmackDown.

Face-to-face between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt

A face to face meeting between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt has also been made official for this Friday after the last week, Bray Wyatt read a story about a black sheep, which was a story about the past of Braun Strowman in the Wyatt Family.

The return of Jeff Hardy

During the last few programs we have seen videos of Jeff Hardy and his path of redemption. In the program of the last week, Sheamus made it clear that it will be close to Jeff Hardy when he returns today to the blue brand.

Lacey Evans & Tamina vs Sasha Banks & Bayley

The second fight announced for the program of today is that enfrenterá to Tamina and Lacey Evans in a fight of couples against Bayley and Sasha Banks. As we saw last Friday, Bayley and Sasha Banks attacked Tamina backstage and this is just causing chaos in the backstage of WWE.

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose will face Sonya Deville on SmackDown. The two have been feuding for the past few weeks, since it was revealed that it was Sonya Deville who conspired with Dolph Ziggler to stop the relationship between Otis and Mandy Rose before he could go any further.

