Puma tab to Adriana Lima for its new collection. Club Lima: the new collection of Puma.

The signature sport fashion Puma just hire Adriana Lima for your next campaign. In his first collection, the international supermodel, presents high performance products inspired by boxing, with a strong influence of the urban style.

The collection designed by Adriana goes by the name Club Lima and is the first foray of the model in the signature designs Puma. The collection is intended for fighters powerful you all to take your title where they want to go.

A collection in which prevail the prints bold that enhance the sober colors, materials, functional and comfortable footwear. A shoe of high performance that is not only to go to the gym and jump in the ring, but to walk in the street.

A few designs intended to tread firm in the streets of the city, to run through the gardens and, of course, to show off in the gym. The garments and the footwear are for sports, they are primarily functional but with a light touch and also sexy; some garments to feel attractive while you train in the gym.

Tight pants with glitter acharolados and strategic transparency; to merge with t-shirts overlapping. The combination of neutral colors with vibrant colors, makes the collection fun and risky.

The hoodies crop top, with a hood, combined with pants more baggy cotton: the idea of comfort and functionality are not at odds with the style. The beach training are designed in sober colors, with soles, in contrast, that combine perfectly with the rest of the sports clothing.

Puma think in garments for sports, to train and stay in shape, but are not quarreling with designs of latest fashion.

The Club Lime Puma will be the object of desire for the sporty people: the word of Adriana Llima.