Queen Latifah made a major confession in the “Red Table Talk”

LOS ANGELES (united States).- Queen Latifah had a lively discussion with their peers-sharing of Girls Trip, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith, on the latest episode of Red Table Talk that came out the Wednesday, April 15.

The conversation started when Jada shared a clip of the legend of the NFL Shannon Sharpe saying in a separate program that was digging in Regina, which will put a big smile on his face. “That’s very nice,” he revealed. “I’m all shy at this point.”

Then, Jada I asked the girls what celebrities they liked, and Tiffany first answered. “I like John Carlos Stanton # 27 of the New York Yankees. I think he is very handsome”. The star of the Nutty Professor revealed that he likes the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, before the tables turn to Latifah, to answer the question.

“I like the girl”, he began Queen. “She is a brazilian model”. Jada responded with. “Oh! Are you talking about Adriana Lima. She is amazing”. The rapper agreed with their sentiments and added that She has “that fire” on it.

Other stars in which the 4 ladies shared from an angle of crushing included the handsome Henry Cavill and the Governor of California Gavin Newson. Red Table Talk it has certainly been a place where celebrities can relax and talk about things they can not do in other forums.