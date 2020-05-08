Results WWE SmackDown post WrestleMania, in Spanish WWE Network prior to Money in the Bank | Summary | VIDEO | Sports

WWE held this Friday a new episode of SmackDown from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida more than a week after the WrestleMania 36. Braun Strowman was caught by Bray Wyatt and confirmed his match for the universal title at Money in the Bank.

On the other hand, Sasha Banks lost to Tamina after an inrush of Lacey and Evans; so that the ‘samoan’ has won a chance for the Championship women’s blue mark in front of Bayley in the event PPV ‘Money in the Bank’.

The main event of the night was the fight between The Miz, Jay Use and Big-E for the titles in couples. Against all odds, this last was the winner of the triple threat and The New Day became again champions in pairs.

Fox Sports 3 LIVE WWE SmackDown ONLINE: Minute to minute

The end of WWE SmackDown LIVE!

– IT’S KOFI! The former world of the WWE comes out on the screen from their home and held the championships in pairs obtained by Big-E.

Jay uso and The Miz lost to the Big-E and The New Day becomes the new champions in pairs

– SURPRISE! Big-E gets in the ring and applies its driven end to the Miz and wins.

– It’s ALMOST! The Miz applied the ‘Figure 4’ to Jay Use, it can do no more.

Jay Use vs. The Miz vs. Big-E

Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro and will be in Money in the Bank.

– I GAVE UP! Cesar may not be more to the Yes Lock from Bryan.

– Nakamura tries to intervene, but Gulak attacks him at ringside.

– Cesaro submits Bryan with a flurry of Uppercuts, but the latter is surprising and makes it a key.

– It’s ALMOST! Bryan reverses a key Cesaro and applied the ‘Yes Lock’.

– Brutal knee from Bryan over Cesaro, but the account reaches two.

– Cesaro falls again in the Armbar Bryan, but the first one is released and applies several kicks.

– Bryan is pulled from the third rope and Cesaro gets it and we part the back.

– Tremendous Bombing Cesaro on Bryan.

– Cesaro recovers and gets an elbow to Bryan, but this to avoid it and makes him a new key card.

– Bryan applies a key submission to Cesaro.

– Daniel Bryan sends Cesaro to the table of commentators and makes a ‘Dive’.

Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

– Ziggler reacts, but Otis counteracts this and gives him a beating with his elbow characteristic.

– Deville tries to hit it to Otis, but there comes Mandy Rose and attacks her.

– Otis appears, attacking Dolph Ziggler and throws him outside the ring.

– Mandy Rose is upset and Sonya Deville gets her a slap.

– Ziggler tells Rose that the look and support that you do not feel anything for it.

– GET READY TO FIGHT! Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville is put face-to-face, and it appears Dolph Ziggler to pacify them.

– Deville indicate that he knows Mandy Rose as anyone and that has done him much harm since he met Otis.

– Oh HYPOCRISY! Sonya Deville changes his face and says to Mandy Rose is a selfish because the left-hand side.

– Sonya Deville apologizes to Mandy Rose, and ensures that you never wanted to do damage and everything is for his sake.

– Mandy Rose appears and listens intently to Sonya Deville.

– Sonya Deville comes on the scene, apologizes to Mandy Rose and says that exit.

Dana Brooke beat Naomi and classified to Money in the Bank

– Dana Brooke avoids the somersault invested for Naomi and the covers.

– Naomi uses her butt and leaves a semi-noqueada Dana Brooke, who does not give up, and lift up the arm.

– It’s the business of Brooke on Naomi!

– Naomi jumps to the ropes and sends him a super kick to Dana Brooke.

– Naomi recovers and hits Dana Brooke

– Brooke deceives Naomi and sends her outside the ring.

– Tremendous kick double of Naomi on Brooke.

Naomi vs. Dana Brooke

– Presents a segment where Jeff Hardy talks about his excesses of the past, where he was arrested on more than one occasion.

Sheamus defeats Denzel Dejounartte

– Sheamus applies his tremendous kick with his Knee to Denzel and he falls knocked out.

– Sheamus attacks with pure kicks to Denzel Dejounartte despite the fact that it picks up the strings.

Sheamus vs. Denzel Dejounartte

Tamina defeated Sasha Banks, and achieved a chance at the title female

– A MORE! Tamina puts another Super Kick to Sasha Banks in the ring and the count reaches three.

– Tamina recovers and applies a Super Kick to Sasha Banks.

– THE MILITARY! Lacey Evans avoids Bayley attack on Tamina and rushes out of the ring.

– Banks pushes Tamina against the post of the corner and then throws it against the metal staircase.

– Brutal blockade of Tamina on Sasha Banks, who is badly hurt.

– Tamina rolls back the key by the corner,.

– Tremendous key to Sasha Banks at the neck of Tamina.

– Sasha Banks returns to the ring and makes Tamina is on the canvas.

– Tamina avoids a punch of Sasha and sends it back against the floor outside of the ring.

– Sasha Banks uses his agility and covers Tamina, but the count only reaches one.

– Sasha Banks gives him a pole to Tamina, who are upset with the attacks.

Sasha Banks vs. Tamina

– Strowman is dislocated, and hear from far away the laughter of Bray Wyatt.

– DON BRAY THIS! Strowman gets a box in the middle of the ring and is his old mask.

– It is announced that Braun Strowman will face Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank!

– Strowman reveals that Bray Wyatt is a manipulator and that he is sorry for having been a part of your Family in the past.

– Alexa Bliss consulting Strowman about the confrontation he had with Bray Wyatt.

– THE CHAMPION! Bliss and Cross advertise to Braun Strowman as the surprise guest.

– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross started the show tonight and will make his segment of the interview.

– I started WWE SmackDown LIVE!

Fox Sports 3 LIVE WWE SmackDown ONLINE: Lobby

This evening there will be a lot of fighting qualifier for the Money in the Bank 2020, both of the division of male as the female. On the other hand, the champion of Universal the blue brand, Braun Strowman, will make a new appearance in the ring to send a message to Bray Wyatt, who last week challenged him and said that the title belongs to the ‘Demon’.

YOU CAN SEE Wrestler of WWE breaks down in tears after confirming that it was dismissed [VIDEO]

The day will be modulated due to that the championships in pairs SmackDown will be in game. The Miz, Big E, and Jey Uso will face off in a triple threat ladders. The roles are to be invested given that their respective pairs faces were in the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, where John Morrison was winner.

The connection between Bayley and Sasha Banks you could have a breaking point today because of that ‘Head’ is measured before Tamina to have a chance at the title female. This was the condition laid down by the current champion, which didn’t like to his partner. However, there could also appear some old faces such as Lacey Evans.

YOU CAN SEE WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman beat Nakamura and is threatened by Bray Wyatt [RESUMEN]

With regard to the fighting face of the ‘Money in the Bank’, one of the struggles will be played by Daniel Bryan and Cesaroin a combat of stairs. The first will be accompanied by Drew Gulak; while the second will Sami Zayn, the Intercontinental champion.

On women, Naomi and Dana Brooke you will have a hard contest to win a place in the next Money in the Bank. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville you will face this night and this last attempt to explain the why of your sabotage to Otis, and your agreement with Dolph Ziggler.

