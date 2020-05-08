Ric Flair praises the performance of Rhea Ripley against Charlotte at WrestleMania

By Sergi Peralta – POSTED on 08/04/2020 AT 21:09

THE WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently interviewed on the podcast The Wrestling Inc Daily. Among other things, Flair spoke about the participation of Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and about his fight against Rhea Ripley. Then, the statements more prominent.

Supported that Charlotte Flair fought at WrestleMania 36

“I was completely sure that WWE would do everything possible to ensure their shows were safe. You will never be able to understand the close scrutiny that all the world had to overcome to enter the venue. I wanted Charlotte to fight in WrestleManiabecause it was an opportunity I could not miss. And I know that she had gone even though I have asked him not to do it. I gave him my unconditional support and I am proud of it. She and Rhea Ripley had the best fight of the night“.

She was surprised by the level of Rhea Ripley

“I was surprised that Rhea could keep up with the pace of Charlotte. They were in the ring for 25 minutes and not desentonó in no time. Made great moves and had a real struggle holder. Is apalizaron full. It was not a friendly match or were trying to get the viewers to laugh at. His match had a great intensity and I have to get me the hat in front of Rhea Ripley.

Rhea has so much charisma. The fact that not desentonara against Charlotte, who is the athlete most formidable of the company, says a lot about her. He has enough material to be the champion. Can be adjusted to any opponent. Had not worked together before and had a classic”.

