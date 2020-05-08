“Ron Weasley” of Harry Potter, becomes the father of a girl

The british actor Rupert Grint, famous for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, became the father of a girl with his partner, actress Georgia Groome, reported this Thursday in a press release.

In the brief note, communicates the birth of the small, without providing further details, and asks for “privacy at this time so special.”

Grint, 31 years old, and Groome, of 28, they are together since 2011, and last April they announced the pregnancy.

The actor played Weasley, the best friend of Harry Potter in the series of eight films, and also highlighted on several television series, while Groome is also a star of the small screen in the Uk.

Harry Potter is reborn in the voice of its star Daniel Radcliffe

As part of the activities of the platform Harry Potter at homecreated by its author to accompany the fans during the quarantine, you will be able to practise your English and to relive the story from the beginning.

“Hi I’m Daniel Radcliffe, and this is the first chapter of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, the boy who lived”, he says in the welcome to this new space, the actor who incarnated the child wizard in the film saga.

At the beginning of April the writer J. K. Rowling launched the online platform in Harry Potter in the home, that also fans have the ability to read the books that gave him international fame.

The project grows with the announcement that the different personalities were summoned to the reading of the 17 chapters of the first title in the series, among them the protagonist Daniel Radcliffe, the former footballer David Beckham, actress Dakota Fanning, and Eddie Redmayne, this last charge to carry the tapes spin-off of the universe Potter, fantastic beasts and where to find it, that had its first delivery in 2016.

