Russell denies a romance inappropriate with Kimora Lee Simmons when she was 17 years old

Russell Simmons denies rumours that courted his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons when she was a model teenager.

The mogul of hip hop Russell Simmons has been getting some hard knocks lately. The icon of the music he was involved in a scandal after it was hit not only with accusations of sexual assault by multiple women, but that was made public a documentary about his accusations. He took a step forward to deny vehemently that it has ever committed any act of sexual misconduct, but the controversy has caused people to mention his relationship with his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons.

It is rumored that Russell Simmons started courting Kimora when she was a model child. They married, had children together and then divorced, but have maintained a close friendship over the years. Recently, Russell gave a greeting birthday to Kimora, and in the comments, Russell spoke of the rumors that he had gone out with his ex-wife when she was not of age.

“I never do this, but … That is not true …, ” according to the report, wrote in a comment since deleted. “She turned 18 just after learning of their fashion week in February. Banks, Tyra (our bridesmaid) Cindy Crawford Naomi were all behind the stage in the show of Mary McFadden said it was a model that was not going to stay … I think that may have been inspired (the challenge) “.

“We got to know in may, when we left,” added Russell. “It was legal at the age of 17. But he served 18 years old, maybe his mother and his manager Bethann Hardison approved the support and we rushed (actually we don’t need a push”). ) And began the love story. People like to talk every once in a while. I lost my calm and answered, so follow this advice. Be happy and share the happiness … comes from thinking thoughts encouraging and still learning to practice love … that is our goal … oh, and to celebrate the queen @kimoraleesimmons “. Take a look at your publication birthday to Kimora Lee Simmons below.

