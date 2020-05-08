Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: how they met, the story of a couple with children, many times ended, and they were separated | Photos | Video | ATMP | Shows

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes star in one of the stories of love more reserved Hollywood: both have been in a relationship for seven years, but keep everything in private, without appearing at social events or red carpets. Known as emerged the love purpose of the birthday number 39 on the canadian.

Despite the secrecy, with the passing of the years it was inevitable that relate to romance. “I’m a lucky man. She really makes me feel better”, is the phrase used by the protagonist of ‘Diary of a passion’ to refer to their life partner.

Gosling and the interpreter of cuban origin, who met him in 2011 during the filming of the movie ‘Crossroads’. The days of the recordings it was noticeable the ‘chemistry’ that had both, what came to pass on the screens.

The relationship was made public when journalists of Hollywood were caught having an appointment in Disneyland, shortly after the filming of the movie where they shared roles.

Would be a few months for them to see again together, this time in Paris, where they spent the thanksgiving day, the same 2014. Those days, the actress was filming scenes for the movie ‘Indie Holy Motors’.

Already in the late years, the actor of 39 years gave a presentation to Mendes to his mother. The relationship was being consolidated more and more, despite the secrecy that was involved. Because of this, all the photographs that came to light about the pair were “stolen”.

Years later, to be consulted about the relationship, it was inevitable for the interpreters to accept it and to have words of praise for each other. In an opportunity, the actress of ‘Lost River’ described Gosling as a “sweet person and a dream”.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a family

The love that they both produced to take the next step: to form a family. This despite the fact that Eva confessed, years later, that is not planned to do so.”Started to make sense to me not to have children in general, but to have their children. It was something I specifically wanted to do with it,” he said.

The couple has so far two small: Esmeralda Amada Gosling, born in 2014, and Loved Lee Gosling, 2016. The discretion of the couple generated that do not expose in front of the cameras.

Rumors of separation between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

In 2014, according to the weekly magazine “Ok!”, Mendes and Gosling ended their relationship when their first child was three months. Despite the fact that none of the two gave statements, it transpired that the actress who ended the relationship.

“It’s more that the stress that comes with the birth of the baby. They barely even speak… Eve has moved away,” declared that year to a person close to the couple.

According to Cosmopolitan, in 2018 they also leaked another possible separation due to the fact that the cuban was seen with her former spouse, George Augustus.