I don’t believe! Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie star in fight viral in the company of other actresses. The video has had thousands of reactions on social networks.

Some celebrities have used their time in quarantine to change to look, as he recently did Pipe Well, while others have dedicated to make content pretty crazy and entertaining, as these celebrities.

Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie star in fight viral ¡OMG!

The insulation that is living by these days, worldwide to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 has done that let us take the best of our creativity and let’s face this situation with all the attitude.

An example of this was what I recognized Hollywood stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, among other actresses, did for entertainment in the past few days.

Therefore the best style of film-making, carried out the challenge #BossBitchFightChallenge driven by actress Zoë Bell (who acts as the double for Uma Thurman in Kill Bill), which is based on fighting to the distance of the way more real and fun.

The dynamics consists of sent shocks through the camera and also receive the most exageradto make it seem like the scene as real as possible.

You may also be interested in: Scarlett Johansson not learned the lesson

The actresses armed themselves with implements they had at home as bags market, weights, puzzle tiles, wine bottles, golf carts, pillows, brooms and even, Margot Robbie homenageó her role of Harley Quinn to use and a baseball bat.

Here the amazing video:

And your, would you dare to do this challenge with your friends? It tell us in the comments and don’t forget to share this note!

With information of: estilodf.tv