Scarlett Johansson reveals what her favorite scene in the Black Widow

The film The Black Widow it passes the time for a crisis of suspense, with respect to the date of the premiere, most of the portals are betting that the movie will be postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

And even though the movie haven’t get used to Entertainment Weekly have you wanted to learn from their own Scarlett Johansson, what is your favorite scene in the movie.

Almost without thinking, Scarlett stated that it is at the moment to Natasha’s she’s Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), both of which magnet ends up with a confrontation scene and the first trailer has already given us a sneak preview.

“It’s like when you see the fighters and the champions come together to hold a second round of it, and you know that there’s all this tension build-up, in a good way”.

Looking forward to see this one scene in the entire movie? Leave your opinion in the comments, and keep watching the The legacy of comic books for more news!

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ!

The Black Widow it will be the first film from Marvel Studios will be in 2020, as well as the first one of the Phase 4 of the MCU. This is a movie that made it even more special, as the fans wait for a movie to land in the starring by Scarlett Johansson, since its entry in 2010.

In spite of the death of Natasha in the Upcoming Deadlineall this indicates that the film will fall in between Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinite War– a period where the character was fleeting, thanks to the Arrangement of the Sokovia.

The film is going to be a wonderful event, and to take advantage of the opportunity to tell you more about the history of Natasha, and of their origins in the Red room, prior to even joining the SHIELD. Is expected to be a final confrontation, but the characters themselves will be in attendance!

In addition to the presence of major General Ross and a cameo from Tony Stark, we’ll be introducing new characters to love, of a Sort, as Yelena Belova, and is the Guardian of the Red. The bad guy will be the Coach, but it’s still a mystery who is playing.

One of the places where the movie had a scene that was in Budapest! However, there should be a time where we will know what happened to the Bird while In there. But with all of the information and the latest news about the movie, you are going to check it out right here on the The legacy of comic books!

Read on for the synopsis of the film: “Natasha Romanoff faces the darker parts of her passing, whenever there is a dangerous conspiracy linked to its history. Haunted by a force that’s not going to stop until we take her In to deal with her history as a spy, and the relations are broken up, that she had left behind before he became an Avenger”.

The Black Widow it will be directed by Cate Shortland (Lore), with a script by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok). The cast of your account, of course, with Scarlett johansson as the Black Widow, and David Harbour, as Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Guardian, Red, Rachael Weisz as the Iron Lady, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O. T. Fagbenle as for Manson, and a lot of others. The date of the premiere in brazilian cinemas is scheduled for April 30, 2020, in the IMAX 3DIn 3D and also in 2D.

Read EVERYTHING ABOUT the Black Widow!