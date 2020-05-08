Sebastian Stan, Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley lead the new Drake Doremus

The feature-length indie works with the title temporary, ‘No, No, No, Yes’.

Drake Doremus, the director behind Equals and Like Crazy, readies his next project. As is usual in his films, the filmmaker signed three popular names of the film to lead this new proposal.

As revealed on the portal Collider, Sebastian Stan, Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley will be responsible for starring in the feature film. In addition, will count with the participation of Matthew Gray Gubler, best known for his work on the series Criminal Minds.

While the project does not yet have an official title defined, temporarily works with the name ‘No, No, No, Yes’. This proposal set in the city of Los Angeles would be a mix between romance and drama.

No, No, No, Yes will continue the story of an artist (Woodly) that breaks a relationship of many years. Even if you try to take a break from the relationship, the character “you’ll soon find yourself in the middle of two passionate romances, one with a writer’s artistic and another with a passionate bad boy”as described by Collider.

The script of the tape was handled by Drake Doremus and writer Jardine Libaire. Doremus is also working on the adaptation of the novel White Fur, written by Libaire, for Amazon.

(Cover image: Summit and Twitter)