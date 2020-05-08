Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will play a tournament virtual Mario Tennis Aces

It is another attempt to keep tennis in the public eye in a time in which the pandemic Covid-19 has suspended its activity until at least the 13th of July.

Williams will play with the supermodel Gigi Hadidwhile Osaka will be associated with the model and television personality Hailey Bieber, Sharapova with the model Karlie Kloss and Nishikori will join the DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

While the Wimbledon finalist 2018, the south african Kevin Anderson, you will have a companion piece to the quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, Ryan Tannehill.

The competitors will play everyone from their homes by an award of $ 25,000 that each of them will donate to the charity that you want, and the winning team will receive a million dollars extra that you will also need to be donated.

Viewers will be able to see the avatars playing along with live feeds of the athletes in their homes.

The former tennis player and analyst for tennis John McEnroe and the personality of YouTube Justine Ezarik will provide comments. The event will be streamed on Facebook Gaming, and the page of Facebook IMG Tennis.

This will be the second tournament video game with professional ATP and WTA in a week.