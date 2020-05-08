Serena Williams jokes about not knowing her BFF Meghan Markle in a chat with Naomi Campbell

Serena Williams she was invited to her wedding with the prince Harry in 2018, was one of the attendees at your baby shower and even it was rumored that it could be godmother to her son Archie. But when they asked the tennis star by Meghan Markleassured that she had no idea who he was.

That was his reaction when, during a video–chat with Naomi Campbell in which also participated his sister Venus Williamsthe supermodel asked Serena if she was happy by the recent move to The los Angeles of the dukes of Sussex.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, I don’t know any of that,” replied a nervous tennis player, trying to divert the direction of the conversation. When Naomi, laughing, pressed it down again, said: “I’ve never seen, I have never heard of it, I don’t know”.

Serena, who met Meghan in 2010 at a party after the Super Bowl in Miami, confessed in 2017 to ‘Vanity Fair’ that the exactriz had asked him for advice on how to deal with the paparazzi after they made public the news of his courtship with Harry. “You have to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide”, he then recommended the tennis player.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, at the wedding of Harry and Meghan. (Getty)

The winner of 23 titles in the Grand Slam also was raised in Los Angeles, but now resides in Palm Beach, Florida, with her husband, the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanianand your daughter Olympia.

In addition on the royals british, the conversation between the model and the tennis player is also focused on the world of fashion and Serena revealed that the editor of ‘Vogue’, Anna Wintourhad insisted on helping her with her wedding dress when she married Ohanian, an experience she called “incredible.” “She is a special person and I adore her. I love being near it,” Williams said on Wintour.