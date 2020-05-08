Shailene Woodley: “I Want more heroines without layer”

What he said recently and with total emphasis. “I want more heroines without layer. Vote for that,” exclaimed Shailene Woodley at the world premiere of his new film, Drifting. The phrase, which quickly viralizó and aroused the anger of many fans DC and Marvel, however, is very consistent with the own career of this young actress in San Bernardino, California, who gained notoriety in films such as The descendants (with George Clooney), Divergent (science fiction, but without layers or superheroes), and, very especially, Under the same star. More here at the time shone through in the series well feminine and realistic HBO, Big Little Lies, where shared the stage with figures such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. After confirming his presence in the second season of that shipment, the actress now presents his new adventure film, based, for the first time, on real events. The film is titled Drifting and tells the incredible story of Tami Oldham, an american who in 1983 faced aboard a small sailboat in a tremendous hurricane and was stranded -and single – for more than 40 days in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean. The movie was filmed in the vicinity of Fiji, an archipelago paradise that she just might enjoy but that he also saw another unique surprise: there she met her current boyfriend, the rugbier professional (and member of the selection fijiana), Ben Volavola. Although discreet, the brand-new pair since he made his debut in a red carpet and she usually dedicate postings on your account of Instagram, especially when watching tevé the games of a sport that claims, “you hardly understand a lot.” In love and increasingly required in Hollywood, Shailene advances to step firmly in his ideal world, of the “heroines without layer”.

-The survival story of Tami Oldham is really extraordinary. Does the you could meet in person with her during this whole experience?

-Yes. The first time was before the shooting and via Skype, and already there I was surprised how open he was to any type of questions. Then we visited on the set to half of the film and I was finally able to have her at my side. And I turned to move, but in a more profound way. I remember that at one time we were all having lunch and Sam Claflin, the actor who plays the boyfriend of Tami, Richard Sharp) was telling a joke; she looked at him and kept quiet. Then he said: “Wow, you are him. By the way that you move, you sound and look, you are him…”. I remember that Sam was left without words. Just the thought gives me chills because I take consciousness of the intensity of the love that they shared. The truth is that I feel very honored to be a way for you to share your story.

– What lessons you left this shoot?

-To start, broadened and deepened my love for nature. And going to the most practical, taught me to navigate. And I must say that it is very difficult, to nothing romantic or glamorous as it looks from the outside. Not only are you in constant motion, but your head is on permanent guard. If the wind changes or if there is a wave rare, you have to be alert 24 hours a day. It’s an art.

– How was the experience of filming at sea, several miles off the coast of Fiji?

-When filmás in an environment like that, you’re at the mercy of mother nature. Some days, the journey was only a 20-minute boat ride to the boat and other days we wore a good two hours to reach the shooting location. It was a magical experience, in which I went from being surrounded by hundreds of dolphins to be at the mercy of the weather, strong winds and dizziness. It was very special, no doubt.

– What was your physical preparation?

-On the one hand I had to develop a lot of strength in the upper body so I trained hard that area. And on the other, I should lose weight gradually to coincide with the story as Tami spent many days without eating. For a month I was without dinner and the last two weeks I spent eating basically a can of salmon, two egg yolks and a bit of steamed broccoli. It 350 calories per day!

– Why do you think they thought of you for this role?

– I think that Tami and I share a certain spirit tramp, that mentality curious about the world around us outside of the united States. I can very much identify with that spirit of adventure, I carry it in the blood and I’ll always want to know new cultures and communities, not only from the perspective of a tourist. When I’m in one place for too long I start to feel, like when you spend a lot of time with the same group of people. I think that in that, we got along very well with Tami, we both like the awkwardness eternal, compels us to seek new challenges always.



