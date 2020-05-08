Shailene Woodley tells us everything from the return of ‘Big Little Lies’

The first season was directed by Jean Marc-vallée, but in the second it is now a woman, who will direct the show, Andrea Arnold. How was it working with her?

SHAILENE WOODLEY: Andrea it is amazing. Really had a great responsibility and a lot of information to study for the project. Not only is the story, it is the personality of each character, the details, the scripts are always changed as the filming progressed… so there were many things that malabarear, but it always did and with a lot of grace. From an artistic perspective, his style is very organic, has a natural aesthetic for every moment. Filmed almost as a documentary, you never know what camera you’re filming, only tells you to do yours, such as a theatrical play, and if you’re lucky you capture the perfect shot in one time. She just wants to feel the moment, that blooms only. With Jean Marc-Vallée it was similar, just had to be present at all times, don’t miss, just do it. Both of them are more interested in the texture between moments that what is in the scripts.

How was it to return to your character, Jane Chapman?

SHAILENE WOODLEY: For me, the way that I perceive the action, is that each character is a different shade of me. Not that he had to leave to Jane and then back to it, only re-access those items from me to interpret this girl. What I like most about it is that it has a clear idea of his identity, despite the fact that it is fragmented. She may not feel strong, but it is. That is to say, in the first season comes to a new place, a new environment, new people, and decide not to change your personality. She is a she. Don’t have to pretend to be someone else to fit the mold. That might have made some things easier, but she decided to be herself. That is what I most loved. Now for the second season, it is something that definitely I wanted to keep. She is part of the lie, part of that crucial moment with all the women there, but still in some way “the other”that was not there from the beginning.