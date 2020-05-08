Shailene Woodley, the actress most special of the new Hollywood

Shailene –style video clip Robert Palmer-80’s– takes vestidoHervé Léger by Max Azria and shoes by Azzedine Alaïa. © Photo: Ben Watts

Circulating on the internet a series of stories something truculent about Shailene Woodley (California, 1991), the actress who has been muchachada to their feet starring blockbusters for pubertal as ‘Under the same star’ or the saga ‘Divergent’ (the second part of which, ‘Insurgent’, is released in march). That is to say of all –whether in truth or falsehood– of a of the current brides of America is not an unusual circumstance in the era of TMZ, in which the maximum “slander that something is” bill millions. However, this case is different: all that you have read or heard about it, strange as it may seem, it is true. And surely there are other many eccentricities that still have not been made public. We summarize the ten most peculiar of which we do know to give you an idea of why this girl is sooo special:

1. Eats clay because that is what a taxi driver told african. Yes, it sounds like. He puts the boots with mud as part of a detox diet to remove metals and isotopes negatives of the body.

2.Watch ‘Pocahontas’ in the loop when it is low.

3. Has lost virginity (in the fiction) up to five times : four in film (‘Under the same star’, ‘Divergent’, ‘white Bird in a blizzard’ and ‘Here and now’) and on television (‘secret Life of a teenager’). It’s funny to think that the viewers want to see how you steal the innocence (often a euphemism, eh).

4. Making your own toothpaste with clay (yes, it looks that I quite like), essential oils, and coconut, as well as their body lotions, and beauty treatments. It also says that only wash their hair once a month and barely uses makeup. In fact, it ensures that you don’t like that will improve your appearance with Photoshop.

The blonde-Divergent takes dress T by Alexander Wang and shoes by Christian Louboutin. © Photo: Ben Watts

5. Your image on the red carpet is very different from that offered in your day-to-day. Nothing vestidazos of high fashion; second hand clothing and zero whims. Just like the Kardashian sisters.

6. Tanning your, ahem, vagina to get vitamin D and prevent fungus and infections.

7. Before petarlo with ‘The descendants’ (the film for which he received a nomination to the Golden Globes), Shailene participated in the videoclip of the song ‘Our Deal’ the indie band Best Coast.

8. You do not have smartphone (oh but what happens to this girl!?) and you also do not use social networks because it considers that remaining privacy to its users.

9. Gives lots of hugs and greets with the feet (search YouTube “Shailene Woodley & Conan O’brien” and check them out).

10. Her parents demanded to keep a cool head and get good grades if he wanted to devote himself to the interpretation.

Reading this it becomes clear that the girl is something (fairly) rare. But, oh, what the hell!, best Shailene another clone cut by the pattern of the star system, isn’t it?

*Article originally published in issue 207 of GQ.

