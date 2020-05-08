Sisters with style: Zooey and Emily Deschanel

For those who do not know them, Zooey and Emily Deschanel belong to the group of ‘hermanísimas of Hollywood’ and, in addition to sharing a profession, also pose usually together on the red carpet.

These two brunettes with light colored eyes met from girls what it means to grow up in a family of artists. Her father, Caleb Deschanel, is not only a prestigious director of photography but he has directed, among other projects, a chapter of the series Bones where he works, his older daughter (Emily). His mother, Mari Jo, is dedicated to interpretation and can boast of having had a role in the cult series of the 90s Twin Peaks. With this curriculum, family all seemed to indicate that Zooey (located to the right in the photo below) and Emily (to the left) would be actresses. A dream come true for the sisters Deschanel, who, in addition to sharing a profession, they have also shared the sets of shooting.















If we look at his career we can state categorically that both succeed on the small screen. The little Zooey has become the girl of the moment thanks to her role of Jess Day, in the sitcom New Girl. And Emily accumulates successes with your interpretation of Brennan in the veteran series Bones, which by the way in march he premiered his new season, and we’re already going 10!















United by the work but separated by their style. Zooey and Emily also match with the rest of ’hermanísimas’ in what you don’t share the same taste for fashion. A difference that is perceived both at the time of choosing outfit for the hectic schedule of everyday life as for your quotes on the red carpet. While Zooey opts for a style retro with a touch vintage; Emily prefers the silhouettes lady full of sophistication and elegance.

















Dubbed by some as the bride indie Hollywood, Zooey Deschanel defends screams his passion for the style of the beginning of the years 60. She loves dresses cutting retro and ties XL to decorate his mane; he prefers the dancers to the shoes or high heel sandals; and she is passionate about handbags. Without forgetting its seal of identity: her thick bangs. Or the nail art with which to decorate your nails. A hobby that has become the center of attention of your look at every event that he attends this pin-up of Williamsburg (neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York); it is as well as the has baptized the New York Magazine.

In terms of their looks beauty, usually opt for a bright face that exudes naturalness. The note of color to put their marked lips in red or fuchsia and the blue of his eyes, always framed with eyeliner black.















Emily combines her style lady on the red carpet, that are dominated by the long dresses in front of the designs are short, with the elections rock of their proposals street stylemore comfortable and practical.

Their looks beauty are also marked by the naturalness of his face and the eye-liner. In addition, a soft touch of pink on your cheeks and nude or color in the lips, according to the occasion.















What will you do? doWhat do you think of the style of the sisters Deschanel? Who do you like more? Zooey or Emily? In the next few weeks we will discuss more cases of ‘hermanísimas’ of the galaxy celebrity. If you have any suggestions leave us a comment.