so has evolved their style on the red carpet

Among the many stars of physical stunning and perfect face, Shailene Woodley you have conquered us with his apparent shyness and her ideas very clear. An actress who we’ve seen in the series Divergentin Big Little Lies, as well as in the cinema Under the same star or Snowden. We have seen her grow on the red carpet, from their first sitting in 2008 until now, it has been the deep transformation the style of Shailene Woodley.





2008, his debut on the red carpet

A very young Shailene Woodley opened on the sitting with a short dress in grey at the American Music Awards.

2012, premiere of Divergent

The series that gave him world-famous made to travel around the world, choosing dresses divine red carpet brands such as Valentino or L’wren Scott.

2014

A new film in the series Divergent made gain confidence on the red carpet, opting for the looks that best suit him: tuxedo, romantic dresses Valentino, dresses, shorts Balmain or Peter Pilotto and on all white refined and minimal approach to Zuhair Murad. Now we see her with the short hair, proving that all the changes of look are a good.

2015, premiere of Insurgent

His eclectic style and his height allows him to look this good models Isabel Marant and Ralph Lauren.

2016, premiere of Snowden

With long dresses and betting on all kinds of necklines, from the most daring to the discrete halter, Shailene Woodley looks dress rhinestones Elie Saab, green dress of Prabal Gurung and in the Festival of cinema of San Sebastian surprised us all with a Valentino with transparencies.

2017 and 2018

In 2017 he surrounded himself with the great stars of Big Little Lies in one of the biggest hits of HBO. See it safe on the red carpet, and very pretty wearing a dress satin Elie Saab.

The actress not lavish much on events, but went to the parade Valentino in Paris, and is now in full filming of the second season of Big Little Liesso soon we will see on the small screen.

And your bet the more risky the made in the Gala of the Metwith bangs hairpiece and futuristic design of Ralph Lauren.

