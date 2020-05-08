Sofia Carson bet all the brilli brilli and it goes well to the move and on the red carpet of the Awards you Love 2019

The actress, singer and songwriter kicks off the red carpet of the music awards to stop shine and show that a bit of sequins is all you need to be the queen of the night, although it is not new year’s Eve.

Sheathed in a dress of Francesco Scognamiglio FW19 Couture, Sofia Carson has opted for the glitter in the 47 edition of the American Music Awards and, in our opinion, been successful.

The dress asymmetrical one sleeve neckline style peter pan with steering wheel it feels like a glove and does not need many add-ons. Contrasting the monochrome silver with his mane brown, it was enough and to do it has been successful full. What has worn off with the mane combed to one side leaving to see a maxi earring in silver and glitter. And has opened our eyes.





This is the year of the brilli brilli and for a long time already we tell you five ways to give exit to the dresses of sequins after the holidays. Now we strengthened our opinion that this fabric we it can be good to all, and (always) is a good idea.

Pictures | Gtres