Special chapter of Friends was already recorded, he said, “Joey”, Matt LeBlanc

The return of Friends not only is confirmed, it has already happened and was recorded. This was confirmed by one of its protagonists Matt LeBlanc, who gave life to the comic and very attractive “Joey”.

The actor was interviewed in the program of the winner of American Idol, The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he hinted that the six friends gathered for this special episode.

The past month of February, fans went crazy of happiness when it was announced the long-awaited meeting of Friends.

However, although they would have preferred to go with a new chapter of the series, reported that it would be an interview in which Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer would be to remember old moments of the series.

“The six of us got together and we talked of old times. We put together the band without the instruments“revealed Matt, according to review Hello. This comment has made think that the special episode has been recorded.

The members of this memorable group they returned to the studio 24, Warner Bros. where they are still intact in the places where they filmed the series that began in 1994, as the iconic café Central Perk.

It was thought that after the declaration of the pandemic coronavirus, the filming of this meeting had been postponed. However, according to the actor, fortunately, yes could happen.

The success of Friends has no comparison

LeBlanc also commented on how difficult it was to deal with so much fame at that time, as neither expected the success that threw the series.

Revealed that in one opportunity he found it funny to turn on the tv and that they were broadcasting from a helicopter the 6 houses of the actors from the sitcom. At the end of the broadcast, Matt could only think: “I Need a new roof”.

“We are all now much older and at that time we were so young that you say ‘Jesus’”, he joked. So we only have to wait for the big announcement of the premiere of this time as so desired by millions of fans in the world.

