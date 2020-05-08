The 2 looks of Naomi Watts on the red carpet (how sexy or romanesque?)

The actress inaugurated a new edition of the Festival of Cinema of Marrakech and claimed his title as the diva of Hollywood-style. Glam, sophisticated and elegant, brightened with two outfits were very different. What does Naomi Watts do you like best?

Naomi Watts (51), a Hollywood diva TWENTY-first century. Photo: Fotonoticias.

Started 18th edition of the Festival of Film of Marrakechand on its opening night Naomi Watts she was the queen on the red carpet.

The american actress Naomi Watts was responsible for opening today’s meeting of the cinema of Morocco, one of the most important in Africa, and shined on the red carpet will be installed in the Palace of Congress of Marrakech.

Naomi Watts, star of the International Film Festival of Marrakech. Photo: Fotonoticias.

Naomi Watts in

so diva sexy

Naomi Watts dazzled in a dress that leaves all her sexiness exposed. For this occasion bet on the color emerald green and walked on the red carpet with lots of attitude. He is 51 years old, and it is clear that their spirit of seduction is intact.

It’s a dress satin with creased effect close to the body with strapless haulter and back dug. The straps end up tied to the neck and drop the loops over your back, giving prominence also.

The cut midi the dress lets see your ankles, and that helps to make your silhouette look more slender. The sandals, super high, simple lines and black define the look

Naomi Watts, mode sexy, guest star of the exhibition of King Kong in Morocco. Photo: Fotonoticias.

Naomi opted for a make very naturaland only emphasized the lips with a color carmine.

Naomi Watts, sophisticated and natural. Photo: Fotonoticias.

Naomi Watts

with romantic style

A fact: Naomi Watts is recognized as a heroine of one of the latest versions of the classic “King Kong”, a film that, according to the tradition of the festival in Morocco, displayed on a large screen in the public right of way.

The other look of high-impact Naomi Watts at the opening of the Film Festival of Marrakech was his dress of the label Erdem of his Resort collection 2020.

Naomi Watts in a dress from Erdem. Photo: Fotonoticias.

It’s a dress long to the floor with sleeves balloon, clipping on the waist, neck with flown and embroidered with colorful flowers.

It is a design very feminine, definitely, highlight all its beauty. And Naomi accompanied him with hoops fan-shaped ebony with a stone green tourmaline by Silvia Furmanovich.

What we like the most? The two at the end!

