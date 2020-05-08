The actress from the descendants, Sofia Carson, you look just like your beautiful lashes at the American Music Awards | Makeup | Beauty | Photos | Fashion-and-beauty

Surely, you remember it more as Eviein Descendantsor maybe you know her for her successful looks on the red carpet. Any way, Sofia Carson it is an icon of beauty that we love due to its impeccable classic style and, of course, to your eyelashes to impact!

Although I almost never see you with makeup styles very risky, Carson always has the eyelashes long, voluminous and with a natural curly that has already become a distinctive sign on it.

Karen Mitchell, who is in charge of make-up to Sofia two weeks ago in the American Music Awards, 2019he answered a comment in which he reveals the false eyelashes you applied. They are nothing less than the Demi Wispies from Ardell, which have a price of S/.69.00 soles.

The good news is that not only sold in places of residence of celebrities, but you can find the brand in stores specializing in beauty as Sally Beautyand if you want to ask online, and also putting in a Free Market. It is perfect for our budget!

In addition, we also discovered one of the masks of tabs that you used your maquillista, Morgane Martini, for a photo session Sofia Carson in a mood very natural. What is it? It is Velvet Noir Mascara, Marc Jacobs.

Now that you know the tricks, and products of the makeup artists of the actress, do you dare to put them to the test?