The Big Bang Theory: 5 little-known facts of the successful series | Tv | Entertainment

The popular american series The Big Bang Theory will come to an end this may 16, after 12 seasons, 279 episodes and thousands of emotions shared. Without a doubt, the comedy marked a milestone in american television, and several of their secrets have already been revealed in the last week.

The fiction, starred by Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg and Me Bialik has become one of the favorite of the audience, managing to compete with the new streaming platforms like Netflix.

To purpose of the issuance of the last chapter this Thursday, in this note we will disclose five little details known of the famous series The Big Bang Theory.

U$1 MILLION BY EPISODE

The production narrates the life of a group of fans of the culture ‘geek’ pushed the artistic careers of its main characters Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Simon Helberg (Howard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj) and especially Jim Parsons, whose interpretation of Sheldon Cooper earned him a Golden Globe and four Emmy awards.

In the year 2016, the main distribution I was earning about one million dollars per episode; however, a year later, the magazine Variety he pointed out that the five protagonists agreed to lower their wages to increase the wage of Me Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette), who started as secondary characters in the show.

ADVISOR REAL

For many, perhaps, the topics that are dealt with in the series were not real; however, all data on the science seen in The Big Bang Theory are authentic.

Professor of physics Dr. David Saltzbergdirector of the Department of Physics and Astronomy of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA, for its acronym in English), has been working as a scientific advisor on the series since 2007. He provided and verified all the scientific information that appears.

But David Saltzberg it is not the only one who knows of science on the set. The actress Me Bialik, who gives life to the neurobióloga Amy Farrah Fowler, has a PHD in neuroscience, so she also helped the writers to verify all information.

BAZINGA It IS A RARE SPECIES OF BEE

It may seem a joke, but “Bazinga”, the popular word that Sheldon Cooper used when you do a joke to his peers, has become a kind of bee.

The word was used by a group of brazilian scientists to refer to a species of bee brazilian orchids: Euglossa bazinga. According to the biologist Andre Nemesio, is a tribute to the “smart, funny and nerdy Sheldon Cooper” because the bee had tricked scientists for a long time due to its similarity with other species.

SHELDON IT IS NOT REALLY A NERD

In a past interview to the prestigious Time magazine, the actor Jim Parsons said that he never saw Star Trek or the british series Doctor Who, making a big distance with his character in The Big Bang Theory. Simon Helberg, Howard on the series, also revealed he does not read comic books.

For its part, Kunai Nayyar, who plays Raj, said to CNN that is a big fan of the comics and the Star Wars films. Johnny Galecki, Leonard, is also a fan of Star Wars.

THE SONG THAT ALMOST THEM COSTS A DEMAND

When Sheldon Cooper you are sick and can’t sleep, he asks Penny to sing a popular song of the crib; however, the harmless topic of “Soft Kitty”, could cost a million-dollar lawsuit.

The poet Edith Newlin he wrote the song in 1937. According to the daughters of the author, these words were used without permission by the writers of the series, and in 2015, filed a complaint for copyright infringement.

Fortunately for the producers, the claim was not successful and did not reach the courts.