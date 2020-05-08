The Black widow, with Scarlett Johansson, won by trailer: watch

Marvel Studios has released on the morning of Tuesday, 03/12/2019) – the first trailer of the Black Widow. A long account of the return of Scarlett Johansson to play the role of Natasha Romanoff, and you have the premiere scheduled to take place in April of this year.

The trailer begins with a speech In at the Upcoming Deadline, in which she said that the group was in his family, but that “nothing lasts forever”. The rest of the video shows more details about the plot, which should lead to an ex-spy for a to visit your past, to resolve the “unfinished business”.

The cast, with Florence Pugh (Midsommar), as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz (The Mummy) as Melina Vostokoffe, and David Harbour (Stranger Things) it’s Alexei Shostakov, such as the Guardian, the Red of the Captain of the Soviet union.

Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, will be in Brazil, this is the end of the week for the during of the CCXP 2019 at the latest. Víuva Black arrives at the brazilian cinemas on the 30th of April in the year 2020.