The cast of Big Bang Theory will be immortalized in the Walk of Fame in Hollywood – Free Press

Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Me Bialik and Melissa Rauch were recorded in Hollywood (Photo Prensa Libre: AFP).





Jim Parsons did it Wednesday that Sheldon Cooper is very likely I would never do: get their hands in fresh cement.

In the footsteps of the acclaimed actor and the rest of the cast of The Big Bang Theorythat comes to an end at the close of its twelfth season, will remain for posterity at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Me Bialik and Melissa Rauch also were honored.

Kneeling next to each other, they signed and left the traces of their hands on the blocks placed on the outskirts of the iconic film.

Parsons considered this homage as “the end more incredibly perfect for this experience.” “It has been the blessing of my life,” added the actor, who won a Golden globe and four Emmys for his role as the eccentric physicist with serious problems of social interaction and gave it life.

“We recorded our latest episode last night and still live under the illusion that we are still working together,” he continued. “This experience would not have been possible with another different combination”.

The last episode of this comedy CBS will broadcast the may 16 in the united States.

“In the wise words of Winnie the Pooh: ‘How lucky I am to be so sad to say goodbye to something’. Many thanks,” said Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter.

Read also: The video “illegal” (and exciting) of Avengers: Endgame that spread Chris Pratt

It is a series “that gets people so different,” said Cuoco, the beautiful Penny. “It is simply hilarious, and these characters are so adorable that it is completely universal.”

“Thanks to apartment 4A”

Centered on a group of scientists nerdos, “Big Bang” was for years the most successful tuning of a comedy on open signal. He Won 10 Emmys.

The show, which will end up with 279 episodes, is a rare example of a program that for many years he was able to maintain its massive numbers of audience.

Each episode of season 11 saw almost 19 million viewers, not far from its peak in season 9 of 20.4 million.

“Toc, toc, toc, thank you, thank you apartment 4A for being the home of so many dreams made reality,” wrote Parsons on Instagram on Tuesday.

In 2017, CBS premiered Young Sheldon, a prequel of “the Big Bang” starring Iain Armitage portraying Sheldon Cooper with nine years.

