‘The Comeback’, a series ahead of its time

In FDS Quarantine we recommend a series every day so that you can see it for the duration of the confinement by the COVID-19.
The series today: ‘The Comeback’
Available in: HBO Spain.
Seasons: Two (21 episodes).
Creators: Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King.
Year of production: 2005 and 2014.
What’s going on
Since 1993 was the comedy in that was one of the protagonists, Valerie Cherish (Lisa Kudrow) had not been back to get any relevant role. Now, over ten years later, we offer to participate in a new series and as part of the deal agree that a camera follow you for 24 hours to record a reality his return to television.
Why you must see it
In this satire scathing of the television industry of Hollywood, Kudrow plays an actress on decline, who lives of the income from that one success that you had ten years ago, so that when you are offered re – is so grateful and willing to do what it takes to pleasebut soon you will realize that it is not more than a puppet old man who nobody respects.
Your family life does not hold the pressure of the lack of privacy and in the professional accumulates a disappointment after another, and many humiliations. Valerie Cherish endures the best he can, despite not being in his best personal moment, but also gets it by myself in various gardens, a few times for naive and other for demonstrating that nothing affects it. It is a series of very meta, funny, and also sweet and sour, with many moments of great discomfort, emotional that make us have a hard time, but that we will learn to love a heroine very unusual. The end is beautiful.
