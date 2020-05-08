The conversation more intimate than Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford

That tremble Ellen deGeneres and all the kings of the late nights: Naomi Campbell not only has he taken advantage of the quarantine to train to their viewers, but also to interview some of their best friends within the world of fashion. When you’re a supermodel most important of the story, of course, your BFF’s names are as important as Cindy Crawford and Marc Jacobs, who has already interviewed in ‘No Filter ‘ with Naomi’. The model presented to Cindy Crawford as “one of the family”. “I know from 34 years ago and is part of my chosen family”, explains Naomi to his followers.

To begin, the first thing to note from the video is the similar decoration of both, who have their walls filled with pictures of mythical of the history of fashion. Cindy speaks to the importance of catering when a photo session is particularly demanding and, in the face of what many of the models of the moment without a doubt would say now, as it surely would ensure that they eat burgers and fries, Cindy says with humor that has never understood when the menu consisted of burgers and ribs.

Kaia Gerber. (EFE)

Naomi asks him if he has noticed, especially through his daughter, Kaia Gerber, is that prior to them traveling to amazing places for photo sessions, something that you create not the case. “I think that before, fashion photography was more artistic; it is now a business. I remember doing photo sessions of ten days in Mexico and spend the first two days just getting brown,” Cindy said. “Now in a day make the 20 photographs that will leave the magazine in the study. In these moments I would not like to be ten days out because of my job and my family, but it was wonderful and you could make deep friendships”.

Naomi Campbell. (Reuters)

Cindy and Naomi discussed during their conversation the demanding work to which they subject their bodies during the photo sessions, in which they have to hold complicated poses for a long time. Cindy, who has had many foot problems over the years, the ailments that have been magnified by the heels, ensure that your doctor commented that he had never raised the way in which the models, in a way, they are athletes for the pressure to which they subject their bodies.

Cindy Crawford. (Getty)

Naomi asks Craword about your visit to prince William, something She also did with other models. “I was alone, how you were with people?” asked Cindy, confused. “Yes, Christy, and Claudia. He came out of the cole and princess Diana was there”. Naomi met him when I was 13 years old and Cindy when I was 16. Acknowledge that I was in shock for getting to know Lady Di and blown away with how close it was. “I think that it was she who opened me the door and I felt like it was going to a friend’s house,” says Cindy, who says that, not being English, I was worried about the protocol.

The american model Cindy Crawford. (EFE)

“She was in jeans and wearing a sweatshirt or something like that. I have great memories of that encounter,” says Cindy. When talking about her iconic mole, remember when it really started to become his personal stamp. “I did a cover of ‘Vogue’ UK, and I removed the moon digitally. I hated to have it small. When I went to my first modeling agency, I was told that I would have to remove it. It was in Chicago. My mother told me that we knew how was the mole, but not how it would be the scar. I started modeling and there were people who wanted to put the lid back on, but it is not a lunar plane. When I went to Japan I took off it always, so that when the cover of ‘Vogue’ USA for the first time I didn’t know if they would… and they did. Since then, no longer was important,” explains Cindy.

Cindy Crawford. (Reuters)

“I think that the imperfections are what make you who you are. I have a scar in the face that they wanted me to take off my when I got to New York at 16 years of age, and my mother refused,” says Naomi. “I think that many women, when faced with the lunar on the cover, they felt more comfortable with their brands,” explains Cindy. “What makes us insecure sometimes makes us stressed, and that was a lesson for me,” he adds.

Cindy Crawford for Pepsi.

“Are you still having your ads of Pepsi or that dress Versace red took to the Oscars?”, asks Naomi to her friend. “I have the pictures of Pepsi because those jeans cut for photos, I ended up doing new ten years after, already having been a mother. I wore the same jeans, so that was a small victory for me. The am still having. The red dress Versace gave it to Anna Wintour because he made an auction of AmFar” explains Cindy, who ensures that it is usual to only be able to use a time dresses, so that you are happy when they are provided and do not feel the need to keep it. “The things that I keep I hope that they put Kaia”, he says.

Photograph provided by Peter Lindbergh and the Gagosian gallery. (EFE)

“Is that in the golden era the designers were very generous. We regaled things. We liked something and we give them, that no longer happens so much,” says Naomi. Cindy is interrupted by the model. “I believe that to you that you were better than me. But it is true that even when you did pictures for Chanel and go to the store, you were wearing a jacket and maybe a bag,” says Cindy.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, walking around New York. (Cordon Press)

“What is it for you to be Cindy Crawford? Because you were the first to become a businesswoman and take charge of your career and of your name,” asks Naomi. “My origins are very humble and I didn’t know that being a model was a real job. Then came the cover of ‘Vogue’ America and I became ‘Cindy Crawford supermodel‘although we are not called to ourselves. With regard to my decisions, that happened slowly over time. At the beginning I soaked up everything I saw and observed what each person did on the computer. Was understanding and preparing an opinion. I saw how you convertías in a brand, and what I understood”.