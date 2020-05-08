The dress of the romantic inspiration of Naomi Watts on the red carpet

Every time are more the actresses who choose to lookearse with wedding dresses for the galas and red carpets. Romantic and with the air of boho was the design that he chose Naomi Watts.

Very romantic the look of Naomi Watts on the red carpet. Photo: Instagram.

Naomi Watts was honored for her career as an actress with the Bambi award (the equivalent of Goya) in Berlin, and called attention to its styling and romantic.

The Dior gown on the catwalk and the red carpet. Photos: Instagram.

Naomi chose a design of Dior-inspired wedding, a trend that we are seeing becoming more prevalent in the galas and red carpets of Hollywood. The chose a white gown of lace, with sleeve, flared, round neck and transparencies. It is from the spring summer collection 2020 of Dior.

Naomi Watts at the time of receiving their prize. Photo: Instagram.

Romantic inspiration and boho, this dress stole all glances. She combined it with a clutch in sky blue color and a few classic shoes, model Slingback of Chanel, in color nude.