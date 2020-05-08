The emotional speech of Jennifer Aniston when Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow (‘Friends’) given a prize

This week Jennifer Aniston went to the gala SAG-AFTRA’s Screen Actors guild in Beverly Hills to pick up the award Artist Inspiration. This well-deserved award was delivered by Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow and is that, as you recall, the actresses are intimate friends since they won as Rachel, Monica and Phoebe in ‘Friends’.

During the keynote speech, Cox and Kudrow admitted that they are not the only ones who know that “Jen is an extraordinary person. All we want because she really is, lavishes affection and joy and humor and love“. In addition, they made special emphasis on the efforts that Aniston does to help those who most need it, as in the Foundation of Ricky Martin.

For her part, Aniston when they took the stage to collect the prize he wanted to remember some of the moments that he shared with his friends during the series that catapulted him to fame: “Friends was like catching a lightning with a bottle. Yes that’s what it was. And I want to say, I am not referring to the ratings. I mean, it was a very rare where there was no real competition between us, there were no egos. Um, were just six actors relatively unknown, learning the trade together, and thanking our lucky stars for being part of this rocket in the form of a series. And we do not mattered who had the best lines“.

Don’t miss the video of the speech of the actresses!

…

Insurance that interests you…

Courteney Cox (Monica) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) from ‘Friends’ reunited and the fans to be alert for the concern of the actor