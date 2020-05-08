The entertaining workshops and games online center culture The Currency

Since the beginning of the quarantine, the centro cultural La Moneda (CCLM) set out with a series of activities in lineto do in this time in which you can not attend in person at the campus located at calle Teatinos with the Alameda.

The program CCLM at Home can be accessed on the website of the institution and, hence, you will be able to participate in the workshops and games inspired in the samples that were on exhibition.

For example, in the wake of the exhibition The Suitcase Infinite, is riding Francisca Yanez at Gallery Zero (on the level -1 of the center), organized the workshop Taking Flight, one which consists of the children to reflect about migration and the care of the environment.

How? Following this paper in that the kids of the house will have to express their ideas and build a few wings with recycled materials, that will make them “fly” by different parts of the world.

Another must-see is the teaches how to create characters through paint spotsin which each one will have to give it characteristics and personality. Follow the step-by-step with this link.

Inspired by the Bauhaus

Another of the interesting workshops is the face of Color, one inspired in the sample Bauhaus. Influence in the chilean design that was exposing in the place.

In this free course you, as the title says, a portrait with intense shades, with emotions and feelings, as did the Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky, reference to the Bauhaus movement founded in 1919. Yes, you’ll have to elaborate with coloured paper.

Once finished, continues with the Intuitive Design, in that you will need to create irregular shapes with papers which you have to give forms with designs. Finally, download the kit for cutting, coloring, and painting. It is perfect to relax in family.

Eye: to see the entire schedule, check the website of the cultural center of The Coin.