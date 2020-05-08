The epic story of love and survival of Shailene Woodley

The month of June comes to an end and the billboard summer continues to add good titles for all kind of audiences. Among the films that we will be able to see this weekend we have from the maritime adventures of Driftinga story of love and survival by Shailene Woodley and Sam Clafin; Spanish productions Almost 40, Formentera Lady or Oh! Mammy Blue; dramas like the French We’ll see you up therethe british On the beach of Chesil; the return to the big screen the masterpiece The godfatherthe sequel of Hitman or the tape of animation family Luis and the aliens.









We reviewed all new releases this Friday, June 29.





Drifting

The director of Everestthe icelandic Baltasar Kormákur, takes to the big screen the story of love and survival based on actual events about a couple that makes it to the sea in a sailboat and looks shocked by a devastating storm. Actors Shailene Woodley and Sam Clafin recreate the nightmare lived by Tami and Richard to survive the drifting with the boat broken, without food and without water.















Hitman: The day of the soldier

Dennis Villeneuve portrayed in Hitman the war against the narcos and the limits of the law. Now, the sequel filmed by Stefano Sollima intensifies the contention of the hand of the federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin), who returns to team up with the volatile Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro).





Almost 40

Twenty-two years after his opera prima The good life, David Trueba narrates in format road movie how to them has gone to the protagonists of that love teen starring Lucía Jiménez and Fernando Ramallo. Almost 40awarded with the Biznaga de Plata at the Festival de Málaga, is fully loaded with dialogues, intelligent songs and a good dose of humor posed a hymn to nostalgia and reflection on that life not always goes as one would like.





The godfather

The masterpiece of Francis Ford Coppola returns to the big screen with restored image in high quality 4K. Set in the 40’s, we are introduced to Don Vito Corleone (immense Marlon Brando), the respected and feared head of one of the five mafia families of New York. The godfather it is made with three Oscars (film, actor -Brando – and adapted screenplay), is based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo and is regarded as one of the best film productions of all time.













On the beach of Chesil

The innocence of the romance of the 60’s pervades this adaptation of the Ian McEwan novel that directs the renowned theatre director Dominic Cooke. Saoirse Ronan, star of Lady Bird, is the female face of this story about two virgin lovers of different classes that are married and on their wedding night come to change their lives forever.





We’ll see you up there

Albert Dupontel directs, and coprotagoniza along with the argentine Nahuel Pérez Biscayart this drama set in the First World War and based on the novel by Pierre Lemaitre, winner of the prix Goncourt, on two survivors of the trenches who urden a scam on the monuments to the dead of the war.













Formentera Lady

José Sacristán gives life to Samuel, a man who came to the island of Formentera in the 70s and, since then, has lived a life of hippie and quiet until the unexpected visit of their daughter Anna, who will leave you in charge of your grandchild by work-related reasons. Jordi Sánchez, Nora Navas and Ferran Rañé accompany Sexton in this comedy written and directed by debutant Pau Durà.





78/52. The scene that changed cinema

Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs. George Lucas) directs this very interesting

documentary about how they came up with the iconic shower scene of Psychosis

through an in-depth analysis that includes the opinions of recognized filmmakers, actors, critics, or editors of film. Shot in black-and-white and mimicking the style of Alfred Hitchcock, the tape dissects a scene of terror unparalleled that forever changed the way of filmmaking, and the master of suspense was spent in an obsessive way for a week.













Luis and the aliens

The smallest of the house can enjoy in the cinema with this production directed by Christoph Lauenstein and Wolfgang Lauenstein, winners of an Oscar for the short Balance (1989), which tells the story of a child orphan of mother who befriends three small and friendly aliens that will help you regain your parent, obsessed with finding extraterrestrial life.





Oh! Mammy Blue

Carmen Maura pulls out his vein more rockish in this comedy in which he plays Laurie Amnesia, a ruined exestrella music that lives in a nursing home without anyone to know his past, until a resident who was a fan of yours (Ramón Barea) discovers it and tries to convince her to create a new musical project.













Nests nudes

Juan Luis Napal and Virginia Senosiain combine fiction and reality in this documentary that reflects on the violence of gender through testimonies, views to the street, and specialists in the fight against the abuse.





The dogs

Winner of the premio Horizontes Latinos at the San Sebastian film festival, the film by Marcela Said reflects on the corruption and brutality of the dictatorship, chilean through the story of a woman in a bourgeois that is attracted by a excoronel of the army of Pinochet.





O marry me! Please

Immigration, homosexuality, and humor are the ingredients of this story of a young student of moroccan who travels to France for studies, and you lose your visa to suspend their exams. Consequently, you will come up with the brilliant idea of marrying your best friend to avoid deportation. Debut in the direction of Tarek Boudali, which makes the time of the protagonist.





