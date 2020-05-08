The first public message from the husband of Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, about the daughter they have in common

There are occasions that escape us some of the things that pass through the social networks, but something like that could not go unnoticed…

The past 8 of march is celebrated as the International Women’s day and Benji Madden decided to have a nice touch with his daughter.

A message completely unexpected due to what little information has transcended the daughter of Cameron Diaz since the actress announced a few months ago through the networks that it had become the mother of his first child, a girl called Raddix.

Since that time, little more has been known about the paternity of the couple, but now Madden has broken all schemes by posting this message that you show in the video.