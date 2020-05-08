the fitness videos more legendary

If the confinement in which we are immersed has left without your classes body pump or pilates at the gym, we have the solution. And comes from the hand of a few guest stars who travel back in time from the era of spandex and heaters.

Diving a bit in YouTube we can find the already legendary training videos many celebrities of the 80’s and 90’s as Cindy Crawford or Cher are encouraged to cast when fitness home was at its maximum peak. These are some of the most memorable.

Paula Abdul: ‘Get Up and Dance!’ (1994)

This workout routine based on dance, that was all choreography’s own Abdul, contained several of the successes of the pop star, as ‘The Promise of a New Day’ or ‘(It’s Just) The Way that You Love Me’.

Angela Lansbury: ‘Positive Moves: A Personal Plan for Fitness and Well-Being at Any Age’ (1988)

“Self-acceptance is vital,” he advised the star ‘has written a crime’ in your relaxing video, which showed gentle exercises for all ages so eye-catching as the “swimming on land,” that even your grandmother can try.

Alyssa Milano: ‘Teen Steam’ (1988)

The main character of the telecomedia ‘Who’s the boss?’, who was then only 15 years old, spoke in this video about the pressures of the institute, and encouraged his fans teenagers to move the armature to eliminate the stress through dance.

Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body Workout’ (1992)

The iconic incursion of the supermodel in the territory fitness included exercises that in their day they were announced as designed by “Radu, the coach more hard New York”.

Estelle Getty: Young at Heart: Body Conditioning’ (1993)

A year after it stopped issuing ‘The golden girls’, the joker actress that played Sophia Petrillo launched a video for “young of heart” that began with a wry confession: “Between you and me, there was always the goddess of fitness that you see here today.”

Cher: ‘CherFitness: A New Attitude’ (1991)

If we could go back in time, we would still be enjoying our copy on VHS of the program of exercises of the superstar, which began with a training of 38 minutes to base of step.